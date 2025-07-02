Brighton's James Beadle enjoyed European Under-21 Championship 2025 success with England

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Albion goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with Albion in January 2023 and since then has had plenty of loan experience.

He spent the first half of the 2023/24 season at Oxford United in League One and finished that campaign in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.

He remained at Hillsborough throughout last season and made 38 appearances for the Owls.

James Beadle aims for the stars

Beadle said: “This will be my third season in the Championship and I want to really perform well again this year. I know a lot of the players, I have played with them before, so it will help me next year.

“For me, it is trying to play every game and be a key part of the team. For the team it is aim for the stars and see where we end up.”

Beadle added: “I think each loan has different experiences and different things you can learn from. My first time at Crewe was my first in a men’s environment, and it was a lot different to the Under-21s environment I was used to at Brighton.

“Oxford was a step up in level, and a team that was fighting at the top end of the table to get promoted. And then Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, again, big expectation, a really big club as well.

“So each team and each loan, you learn certain things, and then it makes you who I am today.”

Beadle joins the Blues on the back of a fantastic summer with England Under-21s, having won the Uefa U21 Euros with Lee Carsley's side, starting every game as they beat Germany in the final on Saturday.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is another good loan opportunity for James at a club who won promotion last season and will be looking to have another successful campaign in the Championship.

“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor James’s progress and we wish him well for the new season at St Andrew’s.”