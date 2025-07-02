Brighton transfers 2025: Two out and one in as Fabian Hurzeler welcomes 'important' addition

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have confirmed the signing of defender Olivier Boscagli on a five-year contract following a free transfer.

The 27-year-old Frenchman joins us from Eredivisie champions PSV, for whom he made 30 appearances last season and contributed one goal and six assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s first team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted to welcome Olivier to Brighton.

Olivier Boscagli agreed a five-year deal with Brighton

“He has got a lot of experience with PSV and we like his versatility – he can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad. We are looking forward to working with him.”

The former France under-21 international joined PSV in 2019 having started his career with Nice.

He made 204 appearances for PSV, where he played as a central defender and at left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivier enjoyed a hugely successful time in the Netherlands, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles, as well as picking up the Johan Cruyff Shield twice, and the KNVB Cup in 2023.

Joao Pedro seals Chelsea switch

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Pedro from Brighton.

The versatile Brazilian forward has linked up with his new team-mates in the United States for the rest of their Club World Cup campaign and could be in line to make his debut in the quarter-final against Palmeiras.

Pedro’s arrival, on an eight-year contract for a reported £60million, comes in a summer of heavy spending at Stamford Bridge, with Liam Delap already signed from Ipswich and a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens seemingly imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history,” Pedro said on the Chelsea website.

“They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now, so I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing – win.”

Pedro, 23, was reported to have also been a target for Newcastle and is the fourth player Chelsea have signed from Brighton in recent years, with Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez also having made the switch from the south coast.

The Brazilian, who has three senior caps, will compete with Delap and Nicolas Jackson for a starting role up front next season but can also be deployed in midfield as well as off the left flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro joined the Seagulls from Watford in the summer of 2023 for a reported £30m, going on to score 30 goals in 70 appearances.

“I want to thank you all for the past two years we’ve been together, for all the support and great memories that we created, it was a pleasure and a privilege to work with this team,” Pedro wrote on Instagram.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels the transfer “is a good move for all parties” as he looks to reshape the squad again going into next season.

“It is an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent,” Hurzeler said on the Brighton website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also an exciting move for Joao, it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.”

Valentin Barco completes Strasbourg move

Valentin Barco has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, subject to international clearance.

The Argentina international departs Albion having made seven appearances.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a move that suits all parties, and we wish Valentin the best of luck for the future.”

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Strasbourg, where he made 15 appearances, helping Liam Rosenior’s side qualify for the Europa Conference League.