Brighton transfers: De Zerbi's new-look XI if Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister exit - photo gallery

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have enjoyed an impressive season so far and the likes of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Japan star Kaoru Mitoma have been key. Albion are seventh in the top flight, pushing for European qualification and yesterday advanced to the semi-final of the FA Cup – where they will face Man United at Wembley – thanks a 5-0 win against League Two Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium .

Brighton have a genuine chance of silverware this season and the style of football they play could see them competing in Europe next term for the first time in their history. But the question remains, can they keep their top talent? Caicedo was wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous window and they could return this summer. Mac Allister has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, Juventus plus Inter, and a bidding war would certainly maximise any potential transfer fee for Albion. Mitoma, meanwhile, has been electric with Man City and Real Madrid said to be the latest tracking the attacker. Brighton will however drive a hard bargain and are known for the succession planning. So how could De Zerbi’s men line-up next season, if they lose their star trio?