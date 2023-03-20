Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has impressed since taking over at the Amex Stadium

Brighton transfers: De Zerbi's new-look XI if Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister exit - photo gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion’s top players continue to be linked with moves away from the Amex Stadium this summer

By Derren Howard
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

The Seagulls are bracing themselves for a tense summer transfer window as football giants from the Premier League and across Europe circle their best and brightest talents.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have enjoyed an impressive season so far and the likes of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Japan star Kaoru Mitoma have been key. Albion are seventh in the top flight, pushing for European qualification and yesterday advanced to the semi-final of the FA Cup – where they will face Man United at Wembley – thanks a 5-0 win against League Two Grimsby Town at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have a genuine chance of silverware this season and the style of football they play could see them competing in Europe next term for the first time in their history. But the question remains, can they keep their top talent? Caicedo was wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal in the previous window and they could return this summer. Mac Allister has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, Juventus plus Inter, and a bidding war would certainly maximise any potential transfer fee for Albion. Mitoma, meanwhile, has been electric with Man City and Real Madrid said to be the latest tracking the attacker. Brighton will however drive a hard bargain and are known for the succession planning. So how could De Zerbi’s men line-up next season, if they lose their star trio?

The Spain international is battling Jason Steele for the No 1 jersey. Played well yesterday in the FA Cup and will hope to retain his No 1 status next season

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

The Spain international is battling Jason Steele for the No 1 jersey. Played well yesterday in the FA Cup and will hope to retain his No 1 status next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

Has a knee injury at the moment but is improving under De Zerbi and next season will be key for the young flyer as he looks to nail down that right back slot from Veltman

2. Tariq Lamptey - RB

Has a knee injury at the moment but is improving under De Zerbi and next season will be key for the young flyer as he looks to nail down that right back slot from Veltman Photo: Steve Bardens

Has proved his value this season and has the potential to become an Albion regular at centre back. Webster played well yesterday in the Cup but has his injury issues. Levi Colwill could also return to Chelsea after his loan

3. Jan Paul Van Hecke - CB

Has proved his value this season and has the potential to become an Albion regular at centre back. Webster played well yesterday in the Cup but has his injury issues. Levi Colwill could also return to Chelsea after his loan Photo: Naomi Baker

The Albion skipper is the foundation of this team. Defends superbly and plays out well from the back to De Zerbi's style

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The Albion skipper is the foundation of this team. Defends superbly and plays out well from the back to De Zerbi's style Photo: GLYN KIRK

