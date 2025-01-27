'If Chelsea comes...' - Update emerges on €16m Brighton and Liverpool target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion transfer news.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton & Hove Albion are apparently in talks to sign Slavia Praha’s El Hadji Malick Diouf, with their chairman naming their asking price.

It was reported by Africa Foot earlier on Monday that Diof could be on his way to the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls had reportedly taken the lead to sign the left-back, despite reported interest from their rivals Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report, Brighton had apparently spoken to the player's agent who had relayed that interest, with talk of a €16m offer with a further €2m in add-ons. It would represent the club’s second bit of business in the January transfer window with less than seven days to go until the registration period closes. Diego Gómez was signed from MLS side Inter Miami in a deal worth £11m.

Things have changed quickly however with Slavia Praha's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik speaking to the Czechia press. He wouldn't stand in the way of a bid if it were from Chelsea or Liverpool, but right now they are in a healthy position and do not need to sell.

In an interview with Infotbal, Tvrdik said: After the departures of Kinsky, Jurásek and Ousou, we have €25m in transfer revenue, which is perhaps a record year in ten-year history. I don’t even feel the slightest pressure to sell anyone. At the same time, we don’t want to weaken the defence with Malick after Tondo. So I hope he doesn’t leave. We quite consciously put a high price tag on him.

“If Liverpool and Chelsea, who were also interested in him, had come with an offer of around €17-18m, I would have hesitated to approach it differently from the perspective of promoting the club or the player’s interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Chelsea comes, we wouldn’t keep anyone. Nothing will change, it’s just not possible objectively. One has to admit that the Czech league and Slavia have some limits. Even PSG , when it comes to breaking the bank, won’t keep their player and he’ll go to Real Madrid. We’re part of a football chain and we’re not at the top of it.”

El Hadji Malick Diouf profiled

Malick Diouf is a 20-year-old left-back currently playing for Slavia Prague in the Czech First League. He joined them in January 2024, transferring from Norweigan top-flight outfit Tromso. Since signing with the Red and Whites, he's made 38 appearances, with a record of eight goals and three assists.

This season is where he's got most of his goal contributions, scoring six times in 18 games in the league. Diouf has played in all of Sparta's Europa League games, but they face elimination from the league phase.

Born in Ziguinchor, Diouf is a four-time Senegal international, and he made his debut last September as a 19-year-old under Aliou Cisse. The last three Senegal matches have seen Diouf started, and so he's first choice for both club and country.