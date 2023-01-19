Brighton transfers: Nine strikers Albion fans want after Leandro Trossard blow - photo gallery

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Belgium forward Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners have been in the market to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window and have now agreed a fee – reported to be around £28m – for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal are keen to add strength in depth to their attacking options ahead of the Premier League title run-in, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus still some time off returning from a knee injury suffered at the World Cup. They were close to agreeing a move for Mykhailo Mudryk, only to be gazumped by Chelsea after a delegation from the Blues travelled to Turkey to strike a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk which instead took the winger to Stamford Bridge.

Trossard, who featured in all three Belgium fixtures in the World Cup in Qatar, was not part of the Brighton squad that beat Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi openly questioned the forward’s attitude as links to Tottenham began to emerge. League leaders Arsenal, though, were quickest to move and have managed to strike a deal with Brighton, who have a recent history in earning a premium for their key stars.

Brighton have a number of talented young players breaking through who could help cushion the blow of losing Trossard but they may also look to reinvest in the transfer market. Here’s nine strikers Albion fans want after the Trossard blow...

1. Timothy Weah The Lille and USA striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Brighton reportedly among the interested parties. The 22-year-old impressed at the World Cup and is the son of soccer legend now politician George Weah

2. Villarreal The Netherlands international is a regular in La Liga with Villarreal and the 25-year-old, who was previously with AFC Bournemouth, continues to be linked with Aston Villa this January window. Brighton fans seem keen to have him at Albion

3. Kaoru Mitoma Why look elsewhere when you have this talent on your hands? Taken the Trossard role already and proved a real find. He has every trick in the book and is composed in front of goal.

4. Levi Colwill Many Brighton fans are keen to use the Trossard money and make the Levi Colwill loan deal from Chelsea permanent. It could cost around £25m