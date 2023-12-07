Brighton trio make statement performance in Brentford win but big issue looms large for Roberto De Zerbi
Bryan Mbeumo's penalty gave the Bees the lead only for Pascal Gross and academy product Jack Hinshelwood to score either side of half time.
The result was a relief for Albion as they have let leads slip this season. The Seagulls stay eighth – and in the mix for Champions League qualification.
Incidentally, here are some talking points from the encounter.
Defensive issues
Brighton's wait for a clean sheet this season goes on. While not having the suspended Lewis Dunk doesn't help, they still look vulnerable, especially in set pieces - with or without the captain.
It seems quite rare when they win the first ball into the box, either from a corner, free-kick, or throw-in. For all their possession and chances, big spaces at the back can appear and Brentford weren't far away from exploiting that. Conversely, Igor Julio is looking like a class act at the back. The Brazilian is coolness personified with that left foot, in possession, both offensively and defensively, and he reads the game well. Either way, Albion need to start picking up some clean sheets to give them a better chance of winning games.
Dangerman is back
Kaoru Mitoma is, arguably, Brighton's best player. He has been eased back in recent weeks after missing Japan's latest internationals in November through injury but this performance was something close to his best. He comfortably won his duel with Mads Roerslev, set up Gross' equaliser, and played his part in the second goal, too. He was the go-to man for the hosts; the one they looked to create something from nothing and he delivered that repeatedly. The Japanese winger also creates space for others as the other team tends to put two players on him, such is his threat. If he can stay fit, the Seagulls will be an even bigger threat.
The gift that keeps on giving
It has been said many times before, but Gross cost Brighton just £3 million in 2017. Since then he has scored 31 goals and bagged 43 assists across 254 appearances for the club. The 32-year-old was played as a left-back but managed to pick up a man of the match award off the back of his attacking display. He took his goal with a clinical finish and then beautifully stood the ball up to the far post to assist Hinshelwood for his first goal for the Sussex side, plus he creates chances galore for his teammates. You can put him in any position but the reliable German will keep on delivering week in, week out.
Academy dreams
The latest success story from the club's youth setup is 18-year-old Hinshelwood. The family name runs strong with this team but the teenager could be the best of the lot. The midfielder, who has played as a full-back in recent matches, shows a maturity and confidence way beyond his years and it is clear he has a very bright future. Not only did he show his athleticism with a terrific leap for his header, he made a crucial goalline clearance in the second half to preserve their lead. At a time when Brighton have a lengthy injury list, Hinshelwood's excellent start to life in the first-team is a huge boost for head coach Roberto De Zerbi. He lapped up the celebrations at the end and he totally deserved it.