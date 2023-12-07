Brighton trio make statement performance in Brentford win but big issue looms large for Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton secured only their second Premier League win in nine games with a comeback 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Amex on Wednesday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bryan Mbeumo's penalty gave the Bees the lead only for Pascal Gross and academy product Jack Hinshelwood to score either side of half time.

The result was a relief for Albion as they have let leads slip this season. The Seagulls stay eighth – and in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incidentally, here are some talking points from the encounter.

Roberto De Zerbi praised his team after they beat Brentford 2-1 at the Amex to get back to winning ways. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Defensive issues

Brighton's wait for a clean sheet this season goes on. While not having the suspended Lewis Dunk doesn't help, they still look vulnerable, especially in set pieces - with or without the captain.

It seems quite rare when they win the first ball into the box, either from a corner, free-kick, or throw-in. For all their possession and chances, big spaces at the back can appear and Brentford weren't far away from exploiting that. Conversely, Igor Julio is looking like a class act at the back. The Brazilian is coolness personified with that left foot, in possession, both offensively and defensively, and he reads the game well. Either way, Albion need to start picking up some clean sheets to give them a better chance of winning games.

Dangerman is back

Kaoru Mitoma is, arguably, Brighton's best player. He has been eased back in recent weeks after missing Japan's latest internationals in November through injury but this performance was something close to his best. He comfortably won his duel with Mads Roerslev, set up Gross' equaliser, and played his part in the second goal, too. He was the go-to man for the hosts; the one they looked to create something from nothing and he delivered that repeatedly. The Japanese winger also creates space for others as the other team tends to put two players on him, such is his threat. If he can stay fit, the Seagulls will be an even bigger threat.

The gift that keeps on giving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been said many times before, but Gross cost Brighton just £3 million in 2017. Since then he has scored 31 goals and bagged 43 assists across 254 appearances for the club. The 32-year-old was played as a left-back but managed to pick up a man of the match award off the back of his attacking display. He took his goal with a clinical finish and then beautifully stood the ball up to the far post to assist Hinshelwood for his first goal for the Sussex side, plus he creates chances galore for his teammates. You can put him in any position but the reliable German will keep on delivering week in, week out.

Academy dreams