Brighton and Hove Albion had three of their South American stars on display as Ecuador drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their World Cup Group A match at the Khalifa Stadium.

Teun Koopmeiners of Netherlands battles for possession with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match

Enner Valencia ensured Ecuador got the very least they deserved as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the Netherlands.

The Oranje led early thanks to a stunning strike from highly-rated PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo but did precious little else all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ecuador, in contrast, had a goal from Brighton wing-back Pervis Estupinan disallowed on the stroke of half-time and also hit the bar close to the hour mark through Gonzalo Plata in a barnstorming display against a disjointed Dutch side.

Valencia’s equaliser came early in the second half, though his exit on a stretcher late on will be a major concern to Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result ensured Qatar’s elimination from the tournament with a game to spare. Group A will conclude with a three-way tussle for the last-16 places next Tuesday.

Here’s how the Albion trio performed out of 10...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan 9/10

Sublime performance from the Albion man down the left hand side. Was energetic and classy for the full 96 minutes and was unfortunate in the first half to have a goal ruled out for offside. Estupian was probably the best player on the pitch and it was his shot on 49 minutes that set-up Enner Valencia for the leveller. What a display on the big stage and another excellent signing from the recruitment team at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moises Caicedo 8/10

The Brighton man was up against the likes of De Jong, Klassen and Blind in midfield but the Albion man was the star performer in the second half in-particular. One of the most complete midfielders so far at this World Cup and Brighton will be bracing themselves for bids this January as Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid loom. It will take serious money to get him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Sarmiento 7/10