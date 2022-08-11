Brighton urged to sign £25m 'guaranteed 20-goal' ace, West Ham push for double '£15m' striker and left back raid

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion enjoyed a superb opening day Premier League victory with a 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Pascal Gross scored twice in that victory while former Man United striker Danny Welbeck led the line expertly.

Brighton also have frontrunners Deniz Undav and Neal Maupay among their ranks but former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright believes Potter's men still lack that clinical edge.

Wright believes Aston Villa’s £25m hitman Danny Ings would be the perfect fit for Potter's approach play.

He said: “I can’t remember watching Brighton, since Graham Potter has been there and say ‘oh, they don’t look right today, it’s not happening'.

“They are so well-drilled and well-coached, then they will do that (beating Man United) to a lot more teams. The only problem holding Brighton back is the chances that they miss.

“I always said that if they had a Danny Ings, that type of a striker, if they had a Danny Ings, if that kind of player goes to Brighton, then they get 20 goals. They get 20 goals, no question because of how that team is coached.”

Meanwhile, West Ham are also on the look out for a striker and continue to be linked with a move for Blackburn ace Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international netted 22 goals in 37 games last season in the second tier.

Brighton were previously linked with Diaz last season but West Ham are said to be ready to table a £15m bid, as David Moyes looks to bolster his squad for a Premier League and European campaign.

The Hammers are also seeking a back up down the left flank for Aaron Cresswell and are reportedly eyeing Burnley leftie Charlie Taylor.