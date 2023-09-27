Brighton v Chelsea Carabao Cup injury news: Four ruled out and four doubts for Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup clash at Chelsea.

De Zerbi is likely to make a host of changes once more as the Italian juggles his squad to cope with the demands of Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup football.

Brighton are going along nicely in the league so and last Sunday's 3-1 win against Bournemouth moved them up to third with five wins from their first six top flight matches.

De Zerbi said: "We have big respect for Chelsea. They have a great squad.

“It will be a very tough game. We have to organise and play better than we did in the last game because in the first half (against Bournemouth) it was not very clear.

“We need the best condition of the players if we want to compete every three days. We have to change the XI and take the best decisions game-by-game.”

Here’s the players ruled-out and those who are doubtful...

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Pascal Gross of Brighton and Hove Albion during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 group stage match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AEK Athens FC at American Express Community Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Pascal Gross has been ruled out for Brighton ahead of the Chelsea clash Photo: GETTY

2 . Julio Enciso - out The Paraguay playmaker is set for another three months on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained earlier this season at Wolves Photo: Clive Mason

3 . Jakub Moder - out The Chelsea game will likely arrive too soon. The Poland international has not played for a year with a ACL issue but is now starting to make really encouraging progress. Photo: Warren Little