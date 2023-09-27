BREAKING
Brighton v Chelsea Carabao Cup injury news: Four ruled out and four doubts for Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup clash at Chelsea.
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST

De Zerbi is likely to make a host of changes once more as the Italian juggles his squad to cope with the demands of Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup football.

Brighton are going along nicely in the league so and last Sunday's 3-1 win against Bournemouth moved them up to third with five wins from their first six top flight matches.

De Zerbi said: "We have big respect for Chelsea. They have a great squad.

“It will be a very tough game. We have to organise and play better than we did in the last game because in the first half (against Bournemouth) it was not very clear.

“We need the best condition of the players if we want to compete every three days. We have to change the XI and take the best decisions game-by-game.”

Here’s the players ruled-out and those who are doubtful...

Pascal Gross has been ruled out for Brighton ahead of the Chelsea clash

The Paraguay playmaker is set for another three months on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained earlier this season at Wolves

2. Julio Enciso - out

The Chelsea game will likely arrive too soon. The Poland international has not played for a year with a ACL issue but is now starting to make really encouraging progress.

3. Jakub Moder - out

The former Liverpool man has been ruled-out with a minor issue. Also a doubt for the Villa match on Saturday

4. James Milner - Out

