Brighton v Leeds player ratings: New signing shines as Graham Potter’s men continue unbeaten start to the season

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pervis Estupiñán of Brighton & Hove Albion battles for possession with Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Brighton should have found themselves ahead 15 minutes in when Pascal Gross found Adam Webster in the box with a fantastic free kick but the defender couldn’t stick his header on target.

Despite dominating the first-half, the Seagulls struggled to carve out any other clear chances in the first 45 minutes.

Leeds grew into the game in the second half but Brighton struck in the 65th minute as Gross slotted the ball past Meslier for the only goal of the game.

Rob Sanchez: 6

The goalkeeper didn’t have much to do throughout the game but was calm on the ball.

Joel Veltman: 7

Brighton’s defense looked relatively secure during the first 45 minutes and Veltman looked extremely calm on the ball. The former Ajax man often helped his team with some superb defending before he was substituted.

Lewis Dunk: 7

The captain looked very comfortable with the ball at his feet and was solid for Brighton at the back.

Adam Webster: 6

Despite playing some magnificent passes from the back, the defender should have broken the deadlock in the first-half when he connected with a Gross free kick - but he failed to hit the target with a header. The Sussex-born player had another chance in the 35th minute when Dunk nodded the ball down to him but his shot floated over the crossbar.

Solly March: 7

The fan-favourite controlled the right very well for Brighton and often managed to find space away from Pascal Struijk, forcing Meslier into making a save on a couple of occasions. Five minutes into the second-half March looked destined to break the deadlock when he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the shot-stopper made himself big to deny the Brighton player.

Pervis Estupinan: 8

The new signing, who was making his first start for the Seagulls, looked very good on the left and wasn’t afraid to take on players. The left-back defended well and looked dangerous in the final third, although he did sometimes give away possession.

Pascal Gross: 10

Gross should have had an assist 15 minutes in when his fantastic free kick found Webster in the box but the defender couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. The playmaker continued to be a key player for the Seagulls, playing through March for his chance, and broke the deadlock in the second-half.

Alexis Mac Allister: 6

The midfielder was relatively quiet throughout the game but helped control the game in the middle of the park for Brighton.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Caicedo had a decent game as he defended well and helped the team with some excellent movement off the ball.

Leandro Trossard: 6

The Belgium international had several opportunities in the first-half to test Meslier but he failed to really threaten Leeds as he over-complicated things for himself in the final-third. In the second-half Trossard made an impact as he set up the goal.

Danny Welbeck: 6

The former Manchester United player played through Trossard a couple of times in the first-half but was relatively quiet. The striker did move the ball well when he was called upon.

SUBS:

Enock Mwepu: 6

Pressured Leeds’ defense well but didn’t have a chance to make an impact.

Tariq Lamptey: 6

Didn’t have a chance to make an impact

Kaoru Mitoma: 6

Didn’t have a chance to make an impact.

Levi Colwill: 6

Defended well but didn’t really have a chance to make an impact.

Jan Paul van Hecke: 6