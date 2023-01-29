When Liverpool lost 3-0 at Brighton just a fortnight ago Jurgen Klopp described it as the worst moment of his managerial career.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool struggled against Brighton last time out in the Premier League

Klopp and his stuttering Reads team return to the AMEX Stadium today eager to make amends against a Brighton team who continue to impress under their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

It is a chance for Liverpool, who are ninth in the Premier League, to prove they have learned from that and can build on the back of two successive clean sheets. The will however be missing some of their key players as injury and illness continues to limit Klopp’s team selections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz, Arthur and Diogo Jota are all expected to miss out for the visitors, with James Milner and Nat Phillips also doubtful due to illness.

It has almost been forgotten amid their recent struggles to get past Wolves that Liverpool are the FA Cup holders, having beaten Chelsea at Wembley last May. Not that Klopp believes that has any influence.

“Being cup holders, I don’t think it’s (a) massive advantage in the competition. We start completely new,” he added. “We know how great the event is if you arrive at the final, so that’s helpful if you want.

“The Brighton game was good for making 100,000 percent everyone aware of this fact. That was the low point, like, ‘OK, that is not allowed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is hard work to get there again. If it was easy everyone could have done it.

“I really saw real steps in the right direction and that’s important and must be my first concern when I think about the starting line-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have also had a testing time off the pitch as they lost attacker Leoandro Trossard to Arsenal and Moises Caicedo has been given time off during transfer talk of a move to Chelsea or Arsenal.