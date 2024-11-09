Brighton produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

City enjoyed the best of the first half and opened the scoring on 23 minutes through Erling Haaland. Yasin Ayari lost possession in midfield and Kovacic's killer throughball was finished off by Haaland despite brave attempts from Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Brighton improved after the break and Jack Hinshelwood missed a fine headed chance from Pervis Estupinan's cross and Georginio Rutter headed over when well plced after good work from Kaoru Mitoma.

Substitute Joao Pedro – returning from a six match absence – dragged an effort wide when clean through but the Brazilian made amends on 77 minutes when he chipped home from close range for a deserved leveller. Another sub Matt O’Riley then added the winner with great finish after combining well with Carlos Baleba and Pedro.

Here’s how they rated…

1 . Brighton's Matt O'Riley (C) scores their second goal past Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper #31 Ederson Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 7-10 Super save after 15 minutes to deny Savinho. Almost kept out Haaland's opener as well but the big Norwegian forced the ball over the line at the second attempt. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Joel Veltman - 7-10 A very clever performance from the experienced Dutch defender and kept Nunes well shackled. Albion’s Mr Reliable at right back. Photo: Bryn Lennon