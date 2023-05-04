Brighton v Man United: Why De Zerbi's European Express is back on track

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium two weeks after their painful FA Cup semi-final loss

Brighton and Hove Albion are battling for European qualification this season

Harold Wilson and his seven days eh? Wembley heartbreak, then a cup hangover at Forest, was Europe all but lost?

Come on, this is the Albion we’re talking about. Whether or not the Wolves players were already on the beach is immaterial, Saturday’s 6-0 demolition – the biggest league win in 23 years since the 7-1 at Chester in February 2000 – (I was there, Bobby Zamora’s first hat-trick for the Albion) put the RDZ European Express back on track.

Never mind seven days, three hours is a long time. 2pm Saturday, the Albion starting line up is announced and without the three big guns, Paul Merson foolishly on Sky TV predicting RDZ doesn’t want Europe as the Albion aren’t ready!

What followed was approaching footballing perfection. You can only play against the team in front of you, but every die hard Wolves fan I’ve spoken to since said they were lucky to get away with not at least equalling their record defeat, 10-1 against Newton Heath (who later became Manchester United) in 1892.

For those, myself included, who questioned the depth of the squad our concerns were answered. Although as an aside, I wonder if RDZ now regrets not putting on the impressive Billy Gilmour on in extra time at Wembley? (As well as Jason Steele after his penalty save at Forest?)

We will never know, but another reason why we all love the beautiful game. So next up at the Amex, Manchester United, or should I say the unpredictable Man Utd: two Wembley cup finals but also a 7-0 drubbing at Anfield that will fester long in the memories of their collective support.

After more than 25 years of writing for this newspaper group, I make no secret of the fact that I’m at times slightly biased towards The Albion. The Albion’s performance on Saturday was quite simply breathtaking, and you do wonder who in the EPL outside the top two, would any other club have managed to stop Albion winning on that form last weekend?

But that’s gone, in the same way as the three separate VAR Monday morning apologies the Albion have received this season. Warning, cliche alert: but it’s one game at a time now.

No one can change my view that United were fortunate at Wembley the other Sunday to effectively catch Albion on the right day, any defeat hurts, even more so by the lottery of a penalty shootout and the gamesmanship of Wout Weghorst.

Like in the old John Wayne westerns, the good guys eventually come out on top, and I’m very much of the opinion that will be the case Thursday, and therefore keeping the European dream alive.