Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s first home league game of the season will see the south coast club look to make it back-to-back wins, after two Pascal Gross goals secured all three points against Manchester United last Sunday (August 7) – in Ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.

The Magpies are the first team to visit the Amex Stadium this season – having also picked up three points on the opening day of the season – winning 2-0 against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at St. James' Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls are on a strong run of form off the back of last season – having lost one of their last ten Premier League outings – and are unbeaten at home in their last three matches.

Graham Potter celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But they will face a strong Newcastle side on Saturday, who have won 12 of their 20 league games in 2022, with manager Eddie Howe being active in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Bournemouth boss has added Lile defender Sven Botman and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to his squad – as well signing Matt Targett on a permanent deal from Aston Villa following his loan at St James’ Park last season.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

TEAM NEWS

Graham Potter confirmed that there with no fresh injury concerns for his squad . The only absentee will be Jakub Moder, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Likewise, Eddie Howe has no further additions to his injury list and it would come as a surprise if he did not select an unchanged team.

That would see new signing Botman remain among the replacements for the second game in succession.