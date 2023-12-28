Pervis Estupiñán scored a goal of the season contender and Joao Pedro bagged a brace as the Seagulls beat Spurs 4-2 at home in a Premier League thriller.

Goals from Estupiñán, Jack Hinshelwood and a Pedro brace sealed the win for the hosts in a thrilling game at the Amex while strikes from Ben Davies and Alejo Véliz proved only consolations.

The Seagulls made a fast start to the game after four minutes when after some superb link up play on the left saw Danny Welbeck through on the left hand sand but his curling effort was saved by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Welbeck was in again a minute later after Joao Pedro played it through to Facundo Buonanotte who shot was deflected to the Brighton forward with the goal gaping but Vicario was on hand to pull of a spectacular reaction save.

Brighton and Hove Albion lead at the half time break against Tottenham Hotspur through a stunning Jack Hinshelwood strike and a Joao Pedro penalty. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Seagulls took the lead on ten minutes when Pedro danced through the defence on the left and played it all the way through to the right hand side onto Jack Hinshelwood who rifled home into the roof of the net.

Jan Paul van Hecke came close from a corner on 19 minutes with a powerful header which struck the post.

Following the header, Dejan Kulusevski was deemed to have pulled Welbeck down after he tried to strike home the rebound leading to a penalty to the Seagulls.

Pedro converted the spot kick as he sent the Spurs keeper the wrong way with the ensuing penalty.

James Milner came close after half an hour after a driving run on from the left saw him cut inside but his sweetly struck effort could only hit the outside of the post.

The Seagulls had the ball in the back of the net on 36 minutes following a delightful cross by Welbeck which was slotted home on the half volley by Buonanotte but the Argentinian had started his run just a tad too early and the goal was chalked off.

Brighton had another chance on the stroke of half time when Pedro was sent through one on one with Vicario after a sloppy back-pass but his touch took it away from him and his shot was a tame one.

Tottenham almost had a goal of their own a minute later when Brennan Johnson broke through on the right who squared it to Richarlison but his effort went wide of the Brighton goal.

Spurs came out of the half time break with renewed impetus and Richarlison came close again after some sloppy play by Brighton but his whipped strike flashed wide of Jason Steele’s post.

The Brazilian forward thought he had pulled one back for the visitors on 61 minutes but his run was slightly too early.

The Seagulls made it 3-0 after 63 minutes when the ball made its way to Pervis Estupiñán from a short corner who let off a stunning strike from 30 yards into the top hand corner.

Brighton were then awarded a penalty on 73 minutes when substitute Evan Ferguson was brought down by Giovanni Lo Celso.

Pedro was on hand to convert again from the spot to bag his second of the game.

Tottenham got themselves a consolation goal on 81 minutes when Lewis Dunk was caught in possession by Kulusevski who laid it Heung Min Son who then squared to Alejo Véliz to make it 4-1.

Spurs made it 4-2 on 85 minutes when Ben Davies rose highest from a cross from the left hand side following a short corner.

Pierre-Emile Hojberg came close to scoring a third for the visitors when his driven effort struck the post. Pedro Porro was over the rebound but smashed his effort straight into Estupiñán.

Brighton: Steele, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor Julio (Estupiñán 45), Milner (Moder 67), Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte (Baleba 58), Welbeck (Ferguson 67), Pedro (Lallana 90+2)