Brighton v Tottenham injury news as five are ruled out and duo doubtful

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will make his Amex Stadium debut as they welcome Tottenham in the Premier League

Brighton will check on midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge against Tottenham.

Caicedo is being assessed on an unspecified fitness issue which forced him out of training on Thursday, but De Zerbi is hopeful he can be involved.

Enock Mwepu is not expected to feature again, having returned early from international duty with Zambia after falling unwell, while fellow midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Tottenham will be without Emerson Royal due to suspension.

The Brazilian defender was sent off in last weekend’s loss at Arsenal and will now serve a three-match ban.

Spurs remain without forwards Lucas Moura (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) but defender Ben Davies (knee) returned to action away to Frankfurt in midweek and could start.

Leo Trossard is the man in form for Brighton. The Belgian has five goals so far this season and is fresh from his hat-trick at Liverpool.

“I don’t like to set a number of goals as a target,” De Zerbi said. “Because if for example you say 12 goals and he’s scored 12 goals already by March, you have to raise it again.

“I think Trossard is a very, very big player. He could play in every single top club. That doesn’t mean Brighton isn’t a top club. But fore sure he could play in Europe and in the Champions League and he shouldn’t give up thinking it can happen.

“For me, Tottenham now is a very important game for him. Because to score a hat-trick at Liverpool is not something very easy to do. And I want to see that he has the proper attitude tomorrow to keep on going.”

A minute’s applause will take place before the match in memory of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

Spurs confirmed on Thursday morning the highly respected Italian had died at the age of 61.

Ventrone had joined the club last November alongside manager Antonio Conte and was described as a “hugely popular figure with players and staff” in a statement to confirm his death.