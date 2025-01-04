Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton are without their captain Lewis Dunk for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League.

The skipper, 33, was expected to start against the title challengers but is missing entirely from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso have dropped to the bench. They are replaced by Joel Veltman, fit-again Pervis Estupinan and Matt O'Riley. Estupinan passed a fitness test after recovering from illness.

Adam Webster is among the substitutes after his return from a thigh injury.

Joao Pedro has taken the captain’s armband in Dunk’s absence. The Seagulls remain without Danny Welbeck (ankle) and Evan Ferguson (foot) – whilst Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma are on the bench. Simon Adingra has once again been given the nod at left wing – after his goal in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Jack Hinshelwood was in contention to feature but is not quite ready, whilst new signing Diego Gomez is still gaining match fitness.

Hurzeler is taking a ‘glass half full’ view of Brighton’s record in the Premier League this season.

The Seagulls start 2025 with Saturday’s home clash against Arsenal having gone seven matches without a victory to end 2024.

Five of those games ended in draws, including each of the last three, and they have drawn nine times during their league campaign so far this term, more than any other top-flight team.

Lying 10th in the table, they have also only suffered four defeats in their 19 league fixtures following Hurzeler’s arrival as boss during the summer, a figure only bettered by leaders Liverpool (one) and second-placed Arsenal (two).

The German, whose side held Arsenal 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium in August, said: “You can say we are not able to win games against these teams, or on the other perspective you can say we are really difficult to beat, because in the end I think there are only one or two teams in the league with fewer losses than we have.

“So I think you always can see it from that or that perspective, and in the end I’m a very positive guy, so I see that the glass is half full, and I see more the positive things than the negative things in general in my life.”

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan, Ayari, Baleba, Gruda, O'Riley, Adingra, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, March, Enciso, Rutter, Moder, Minteh, Mitoma.