All the latest team news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium

Brighton once again have numerous injury concerns ahead of this Saturday’s fixture against second placed Arsenal.

The Seagulls, who are 10th in the table after last week’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, are winless in seven games, with their last victory coming at Bournemouth on November 23.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have amassed 27 points from their first 19 matches but collected just four points in December, with two losses and four draws in the Premier League.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has numerous injury concerns ahead of Saturday's clash against Arsenal

"Things happen because of different reasons,” said Hurzeler to the media ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the Gunners. “But in the end you have the experience and this gives you help and orientation on how to behave in these situations, how to come back to the results.

"We just try to continue our work because we think we are on the right way, we are able to beat everyone, we showed it in the last games that despite the bad results, we had some really good performances, that's what I always say – trust the process. We are on the right way."

Striker Danny Welbeck has missed the last four matches with a foot problem and will miss the clash against his former club. Hurzeler was unable to provide a timeline for his return.

“That's the thing, I can't say when he will be back,” said the German. “So it could be next week, it could be really quick, but it could also take two, three, four more weeks.

"So we really have to go day by day. He is without any pain, so that's a really good thing and he's back on the pitch, but then we have to go really day by day and hopefully he will be back soon.

Ideally Evan Ferguosn would be the man to feature in his absence but the Irishman, who continues to be linked with a January move away, is also struggling his his foot problem “If he was fit, yes, he would be [playing],” Hurzeler added. “He will also be out. Like the last weekend. It’s not an easy issue. But I hope that it doesn't take too long.

"So let's see how it's going. Also, I don't want to make or say any clear predictions because I don't know. We really have to go week for week and hope that he's a good healer.”

Asked if it’s the same foot issue that forced Ferguson to have surgery last term, Hurzeler added: “It's a different ankle, the other side."

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu continues to be sidelined with a toe injury although Jack Hinshelwood (knee) is “getting close” to a return. Hurzeler also that defender Adam Webster could be available after his lengthy absence with a hamstring issue.

"Adam [Webster] will be back, hopefully Jack [Hinshelwood] is close. I think the rest will stay the same,” said the German.

Doubts: Mats Wieffer (knock), Pervis Estupinan (illness), Adam Webster (hamstring). Outs: James Milner (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (ankle) Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Evan Ferguson (foot), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).