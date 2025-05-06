Brighton vs Arsenal player ratings as 'superb' Albion duo score 8/10s

Jelena Cankovic of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring her team's third goal with teammate Kiko Seiko against Arsenal

A ruthless display from Dario Vidosic’s Seagulls saw the side to an historic 4-2 victory over Arsenal, closing their campaign’s home account in style

A fast start for both sides, in front of a 4,786 strong Broadfield crowd, saw the Albion take the lead in the 17th minute.

The opener came following chances that went awry for Brighton’s Jelena Čanković, and the visitors’ Caitlin Foord.

While the former had her shot parried over the bar by Manuela Zinsberger, Foord received the ball just a few yards out and yet dragged her effort wide of the left post.

It was a stunner into the top right corner from Fran Kirby which struck the Seagulls ahead, after centre-back Caitlin Hayes dispossessed Beth Mead.

The previously off target Foord found her shooting boots to equalise in the 29th minute, as she stabbed the ball past Sophie Baggaley following a terrific cross toward the far post from Mariona Caldentey.

Arsenal piled on the pressure toward the end of the half, with Baggaley superbly denying both Caldentey and Frida Maanum.

The hosts took the lead just before the half concluded, as Cankovic unleashed a superb volley from a corner clearance.

Arsenal soon gifted Brighton their third goal of the evening, as an awry goalkick allowed Cankovic to soon chip the helpless Zinsberger.

The Gunners well and truly unravelled when a through ball allowed Kiko Seike to shrug off Katie McCabe and smash her effort high into the net.

Renée Slegers made four substitutions on the hour mark, with Chloe Kelly looking the most threatening.

However, in spite of Arsenal’s intent, they could only find a singular response in additional time.

Caldentey cleverly took the ball away from Stefanović, before curling her effort into the net to make it 4-2.

Brighton’s deserved victory sees them all but secure fifth spot, with 28 points and one match remaining.

These are the Albion player ratings for Brighton’s 4-2- and first ever WSL victory against Arsenal.

Sophie Baggaley GK- 8 The Albion goalkeeper made various vital saves in a busy first half, and crucially denied Russo and Jenna Nighswonger in a frenetic end to the match. Baggaley couldn’t do much more to stop Foord’s follow-up shot or Caldentey’s impressive effort.

Marit Auée- 7 The left-back showcased her attacking abilities as she advanced up the flank for the Albion, and assisted Čanković’s second goal. Auée produced a crucial block on Russo as she shaped to shoot, however failed to track Foord as scored on the rebound.

Guro Bergsvand - 7 It was a confident performance from the Albion Captain, as the centre-half played out from the back well and demonstrated her usual aerial dominance.

Caitlin Hayes- 7 The Albion defender produced a strong display, playing high up the field at times. Hayes crucially snatched possession from Mead in the first half, before Kirby found the back of the net.

Maria Thorisdóttir- 7 The Norwegian helped to shut out Arsenal’s attackers with several clearances. Thorisdóttir failed to close down Russo as she fired a shot toward goal in additional time.

Marisa Olislagers- 7 The forward contributed well to Brighton’s attacks and retained possession for the Albion in both final thirds. Olislagers also moved the ball efficiently so as to evade Arsenal’s pressure.

Kiko Seike- 7 The forward threatened often for the Albion with her pacy runs in behind, and especially in the early exchanges of both halves. Seike found the net with emphatic effect as she latched onto a ball from Marisa Olislagers, scoring Brighton’s fourth.

Jelena Cankovic- 8 It was an impressive showing from the forward, reminiscent of her influential display against Chelsea just two months prior. Cankovic connected superbly with a corner clearance on the volley, and then chipped Zinsberger for her brace.

Fran Kirby - 6 The highly adored forward contributed well to Brighton’s build-up play, and opened the side’s account with a curling strike from just inside the box. Replaced at half-time by Nadine Noordam.

Maisie Symonds - 7 Symonds and her fellow midfielders dominated the centre of the field. Despite a few misplaced passes from the 22-year-old, her physical presence helped to break down Arsenal’s moves and keep possession.

Nikita Parris - 6 The forward demonstrated her characteristically great hold up play, and was involved in building Brighton’s attacks. Parris combined well with Seike, always looking to play her in.

12. Brighton substitutes:

Nadine Noordam - 6 Replaced Fran Kirby at half-time. The Dutchwoman helped the Albion to remain compact in the midfield and, as typically so, applied pressure to the Gunners.

Rachel McLauchlan - N/A Replaced Čanković with a minute of normal time remaining. Dejana Stefanović- N/A On for Parris with a minute plus additional time remaining. Charlize Rule- N/A Entered the field for Maisie Symonds just before additional time.