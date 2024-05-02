Roberto De Zerbi’s men have been on a poor run and have slipped to 12th in the table after last Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Bournemouth. In contrast, fourth-placed Villa have been flying this season and thrashed Brighton 6-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign at Villa Park. De Zerbi has questioned the motivation of his players in recent weeks and will look for a response from his injury-hit team this Sunday. “Injuries are a factor, but motivation as well,” he said. “Motivation in football is 80 per cent of our work.” Here’s the early team news for the Seagulls ahead of Sunday’s Amex Stadium showdown...