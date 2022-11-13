Brighton vs Aston Villa: Kaoru Mitoma absence explained ahead of World Cup

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match at Arsenal

Mitoma, 25, has impressed for Brighton in recent weeks and scored in the Premier League 3-2 win at Wolves last weekend and also against Arsenal in the midweek Carabao Cup 3-1 triumph.

The attacker was expected to feature in Albion’s final match before the World Cup break against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium but has been ruled out through illness.

The £4.5m signing is however expected to recover in time and should be available for selection for Japan’s World Cup opener against Germany on Wednesday November 23.

Brighton defender Adam Webster was also ruled out of the Villa game with illness as Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is handed a first Premier League start by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

"They are ill,” said the Brighton boss. “They have a temperature and they can't play."

"This a problem for all players, all coaches, all teams. I think we have to be focused only on the game, only on this game, and only on our club. From tomorrow they can think about their national team."

De Zerbi also recalls Robert Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister and Leonardo Trossard to the side that won at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa are yet to win on the road in the Premier League and new boss Unai Emery is without Ollie Watkins at Amex Stadium.

