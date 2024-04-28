Brighton vs Bournemouth: Roberto De Zerbi makes two surprise calls as youngsters make debuts

Roberto De Zerbi picks his squad as Brighton face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Henry Bryant
Published 28th Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion (2R) reacts after a having a shot blocked during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Bart Verbruggen (GK), Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Valentin Barco, Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Offiah and O’Mahony.

Subs for the Albion include Steele. Webster, Enciso, Lallana, Jakub Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Fati and Veltman.

This match sees O’Mahony and Offiah making their starting line-up debuts for the Albion.

AFC Bournemouth starts the fixture with Travers (GK), Cook, Kelly, O.Dango, Smith, Kluivert, Semenyo, Senesi and Enes Unal. On the bench for the Cherries, they have Neto (GK), McKenna, Christie, Hill, Aarons, Kinsey, Sadi and Gonzalez.

