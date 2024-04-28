Brighton vs Bournemouth: Roberto De Zerbi makes two surprise calls as youngsters make debuts
Bart Verbruggen (GK), Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Valentin Barco, Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Offiah and O’Mahony.
Subs for the Albion include Steele. Webster, Enciso, Lallana, Jakub Moder, Welbeck, Baleba, Fati and Veltman.
This match sees O’Mahony and Offiah making their starting line-up debuts for the Albion.
AFC Bournemouth starts the fixture with Travers (GK), Cook, Kelly, O.Dango, Smith, Kluivert, Semenyo, Senesi and Enes Unal. On the bench for the Cherries, they have Neto (GK), McKenna, Christie, Hill, Aarons, Kinsey, Sadi and Gonzalez.
