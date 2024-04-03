Brighton vs Brentford team news: key man returns but two big misses for Albion

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Igor and Joao Pedro look on during a pitch inspection prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Gtech Community Stadium on April 03, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

At 7.30 pm tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford FC in the Premier League. The Seagulls go into this game needing a win to keep their eyes on the prize of a European spot next season.

For Brighton, the starting eleven includes, Bart Verbruggen (GK), Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk (Captain), Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman and Facundo Buonanotte.

Subs for the Albion include Jason Steele (GK), Tariq Lamptey, Julio Ensico, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, Pervis Estupinan, Odeluga Offiah, Cameron Peupion and Mark Jeremiah O’Mahony.

Evan Ferguson has reportedly suffered a ‘slight knock’ which is the reason he will not be included in this fixture. There is no current news as to why Ansu Fati has not been included in the squad.

However, Joao Pedro and Julio Enciso feature in the squad tonight. In a pre-match press conference, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Joao Pedro played a match for the under-21’s and he played well and worked well, in a good way. It’s great news for us. Julio Ensico as well will be back.”

Brentford’s starting line-up includes Mark Flekken (GK), Mathias Jensen, Yoane Wissa, Zanka, Ivan Toney (captain), Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Vitaly Janelt, Mads Roerslev and Yehor Yarmoliuk.