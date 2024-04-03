Brighton vs Brentford: three things the Albion must watch out for

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on March 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Following their 2-1 defeat at Anfield on the weekend, this is a crucial must-win fixture for De Zerbi’s side if they are to keep pushing for a place in Europe for next season.

The threat of their opposition’s star striker, Ivan Toney is the first thing the Seagulls will have to be wary of. He has only four goals in the Premier League since returning in January, but still poses a very big threat. His assist in stoppage time to draw level with Manchester United last time out for the Bees showed his class and ability to change the game right till the last moment.

Not to mention, Toney was able to score from the spot against Belgium in a friendly which took place on Tuesday, March 26.

Next up has to be a former Albion player who is making a name for himself on and off the pitch. Neal Maupay is a player fans either love or hate, due to his jokes and gamesmanship that can rile teams up and even extends to social media.

Despite Maupay being on good terms with the club, as seen by his commenting on Official Brighton and Hove Albion social media posts, he could be a big influence on this game if he features.

Finally, Brighton have won only three of their last 17 away league games against Brentford (drawn five, lost nine). Three points would be massive for Brighton to keep themselves in contention for a spot in European competition next season. To keep themselves in this game without any mistakes is the goal for a Brighton side that have suffered with injuries this season, but can they do it tonight?