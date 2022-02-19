Brighton vs Burnley player ratings: Shane Duffy and Rob Sanchez nightmare on Albion's worst of the season

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 3-0 defeat to Burnley

Burnley deservedly went ahead in the 21st minute as Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst claimed his first goal for the club.

Aaron Lennon released Connor Roberts down the right and his cut back was clinically swept home by January signing Weghorst.

The Clarets had earlier struck the crossbar through Roberts.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.

Brighton failed to deal with a long ball forward, leading to Josh Brownhill sending a low, deflected effort beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Burnley looked to have put the result beyond doubt with just over 20 minutes remaining when Aaron Lennon burst into the box to lash home.

1-Sanchez- 4

Unlucky with the goals conceded. A drilled effort from Weghorst, a Brownhill deflected shot, and a fantastic top corner finish by Lennon, all of which he had little chance to keep out, in what was an unenjoyable afternoon for the Brighton ‘keeper.

2-Lamptey- 4

Was caused trouble by Dwight McNeil early in the game, and didn’t get across to Weghorst in time for the Burnley opener, when he ought to have read the danger. Did provide some attacking threat down the right hand-side.

24- Duffy- 3

Was bullied by Weghorst throughout the game, and lacked mobility against Rodriguez. Failed to get anywhere near Lennon to block the shot for the third goal. A poor display.

34- Veltman- 4

Gave cheap fouls away throughout the game, from which Burnley posed a threat. Failed to contain Weghorst, and did little to stop Burnley from cracking in three goals.

3-Cucurella- 3

Caught out by a ball in behind for the Burnley opener and then failed to recover into a position to block the cross to Weghorst. Also let Lennon inside him too easily for the third goal.

8- Bissouma- 5

A few moments of composure and slick feet, but overall lacked creativity, and provided little in the centre for Brighton.

10- Mac Allister- 5

Showed good attacking intent to try to drag Brighton back into the game, but his efforts amounted to little, and he was unable to impose himself on the game.

14- Lallana- 5

Showed good tenacity in midfield, and was unlucky with a headed effort which flew just wide. Showed glimpses of attacking threat and was Brighton’s main source of creativity befor being brought off after 55 minutes.

15- Moder- 3

Ineffectual throughout the game, giving Brighton very little in the way of creativity. A poor afternoon saw him taken off after 55 minutes.

9- Maupay- 5

Had very little to work with, but fought well for scraps and chased lost causes. His best chance came when he volleyed a Lamptey cross wide from just inside the area, a chance which he will be frustrated not to have done better from.

18- Welbeck- 4

Struggled to get into the game, barely touching the ball, which was partly down to the lack of quality service the forward received. One good run down the left hand side in the second half, drawing a foul in a dangerous position was the sum of his afternoon. Taken off after 68 minutes.

11- Trossard- 4

Came on 10 minutes into the second half and completely failed to make any meaningful impact on the game.

20- March- 5

Looked a threat after coming on with 55 minutes played. A good run down the left, dipping inside two Burnley defenders into the box and pulling back for Mac Allister was his best moment.

58- Ferguson- 4