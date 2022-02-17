Brighton vs Burnley: TV details, how to watch, Graham Potter's team news and predicted line-ups

The two opponents have had opposite fortunes so far this season. Brighton currently ninth on 33 points, and well on their way to beating their highest Premier League points tally of 41, whilst Burnley have just 14 points, and are desperately fighting relegation.

Burnley haven’t won a game in their last 12 in all competitions, with their last win coming against Brentford on October 30th, their only Premier League win this campaign.

The reverse fixture yielded a 2-1 win for the Seagulls on the opening day of the season, who, having gone behind inside just two minutes, fought back with two second half goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister to take the spoils.

Lewis Dunk will be suspended following his red card at Man United

Brighton had been on a seven game unbeaten run in the league before their loss to Manchester United last weekend, and will be looking to regain their momentum against a struggling Burnley side.

A win would send Graham Potter’s side into eighth above Tottenham on goal difference, although the North London side would have three games in hand, whilst three points for Burnley would lift them to 18th and closer to safety.

Despite being bottom of the league, only six teams have conceded fewer league goals than Burnley; it has been their attacking output which has let them down.

Brighton too have one of the best defensive records in the league, with only four teams having conceded fewer goals than them. Couple this with Burnley’s struggle to score this season, just 17 goals in 21 league games, only Norwich having netted fewer, and it would appear that the visitors could be in for a very tough evening.

Team News

Following his red card against Manchester United last weekend, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, who has only recently returned from injury, will miss the game through suspension.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu will also miss the game, Brighton’s summer signing is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is a doubt for the trip to Brighton, having been forced off injured with 20 minutes left to play in the Clarets’ last game against Liverpool.

The visitors may also be without Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, and Matej Vydra who are all nursing injuries, with manager Sean Dyche labelling them as “maybes” to face Brighton.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley will kick-off at The Amex on Saturday, February 19 at 3:00pm.

Is the match live on TV?

Brighton’s Premier League meeting with Burnley will not be shown live on TV in the UK. Due to the 3pm blackout, which prohibits Premier League 3pm kick-offs from being broadcasted live, the game will not be screened live in the UK. Highlight will on Match of the Day at Saturday, 10.30pm

Whistle blowers