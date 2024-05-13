NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gestures during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gestures during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Brighton vs Chelsea early injury news as 15 out

By Derren Howard
Published 13th May 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 15:10 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are bidding for a top 10 finish as they welcome in-form Chelsea to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday took them to 10th in the top flight with two matches remaining – starting this Wednesday against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, followed by their final match of the campaign against Man United on Sunday. “To finish in the top ten would be a great result, and I think better than last season because we have had a lot of injuries and we have played in the Europa League,” said Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Here’s the latest injury news for both teams ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown.

The Albion winger has been on the sidelines after his serious knee injury sustained at Man City last year.

1. Solly March - out

The Albion winger has been on the sidelines after his serious knee injury sustained at Man City last year. Photo: OLI SCARFF

The Ecuador international had an operation on his ankle after the 1-1 draw at Burnley

2. Pervis Estupinan - out

The Ecuador international had an operation on his ankle after the 1-1 draw at Burnley Photo: Lewis Storey

The Japan international has not played since Sheffield United with a lower back injury

3. Kaoru Mitoma - out

The Japan international has not played since Sheffield United with a lower back injury Photo: David Rogers

The former Liverpool man sustained a thigh injury in the 4-0 loss at Luton and has not been seen since

4. James Milner - out

The former Liverpool man sustained a thigh injury in the 4-0 loss at Luton and has not been seen since Photo: Bryn Lennon

