Brighton’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday took them to 10th in the top flight with two matches remaining – starting this Wednesday against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, followed by their final match of the campaign against Man United on Sunday. “To finish in the top ten would be a great result, and I think better than last season because we have had a lot of injuries and we have played in the Europa League,” said Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Here’s the latest injury news for both teams ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown.