Brighton & Hove Albion are in FA Cup action on Saturday night as they host Chelsea.

The Seagulls are in search of a response after suffering a 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last week. Chelsea on the other hand played on Monday night defeating their London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Both Brighton and Chelsea played lower league opposition in the third round of the FA Cup to progress. Norwich City were thrashed 4-0 at Carrow Road by Brighton with Georginio Rutter scoring a brace and both Julio Enciso and Solly March both got in on the action. As for Chelsea they played Morecambe and beat them 5-0 with defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix both scoring braces.

Saturday’s match is being broadcast on free-to-air terrestrial television on ITV4 and their streaming platform ITVX. Kick-off is at 8.00 pm and coverage will begin at 7.15 pm. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of the tie.

Brighton team news

Left-back Pervis Estupinan has been absent for the last two matches with a muscular issue. He will be assessed ahead of kick-off. He is one out of the three that Fabian Hurzeler said could be available with Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba the other two are hopeful of being a part of the tie.

Mats Wieffer is back in training after dealing with a thigh injury but Saturday is likely to come too soon for the midfielder. James Milner has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the start of the season and isn't in contention to play.

Jason Steele had to undergo surgery for an unspecified injury and that has has ruled him out for several months. As a result Carl Rushworth was recalled from his loan at Hull City but as he played for the Tigers against Doncaster Rovers, he is cup tied. Tom McGill was recalled from his loan at MK Dons and didn’t play in their first round tie against AFC Wimbledon so he’s free to play on Saturday night.

Eiran Cashin didn't play for Derby County in their defeat to Leyton Orient last month so he could make his debut. Solly March is said to be doing 'really well' but is focusing on his rehabilitation so he is ruled out.

Ferdi Kadioglu had to undergo surgery for a toe injury at the start of January which will put him out for an extended period. Igor Julio will play no part at all for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

Out: Mats Wieffer (thigh), Solly March (muscular), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Jason Steele (surgery), Carl Rushworth (cup-tied), and Igor Julio (hamstring). Doubt: Pervis Estupinan (muscle), Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba.

Chelsea team news

Forward Marc Guiu is out with a ‘bad’ leg abductor injury sustained against West Ham on Monday. Nicolas Jackson also appeared to have suffered an injury but it's not as bas Guiu's and so they could potentially ‘risk’ him.

Wesley Fofana is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in December. Fofana missed the entirety of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and so more time spent on the sidelines is a big blow to the player.

A hamstring injury has kept Benoit Badiashile out for the last two months but it is being suggested that a return is in sight for the French defender. No specific return date has been provided but with their defensive options dwindling due to injury, it will be a boost when he is back.

Romeo Lavia suffered a muscle injury against AFC Bournemouth in the middle of January and it is unsure when he will play again. Lavia has endured an injury-stricken time with the West London club.

Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk is provisionally suspended by the Football Association after failing a drugs test. He "This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened," Mudryk wrote on Instagram.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon."

Omari Kellyman is yet to make his debut for Chelsea after joining from Aston Villa in the summer. A hamstring injury has been the reason for his absence and there was talk of a loan move away from the club but he has stayed put.

Out: Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman. Doubt: Nicolas Jackson