Brighton vs Crystal Palace on TV: Do Sky Sports, BT or Amazon have the match, what time is kick-off, who is the referee?

Brighton striker Neal Maupay was on target in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park

It's one of the first fixtures many Brighton fans look for at the start of the season as Crystal Palace arrive at the Amex Stadium for a Premier League clash on Friday.

Both teams have had decent starts to their seasons with Brighton looking good in ninth, while Patrick Vieira has guided his team to 12th.

Graham Potter's Albion have played some stylish football this season and will be full confidence having beaten Everton 3-2 last time out in the league and last Saturday they safely progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks a 2-1 win at West Brom.

They have also enjoyed a recent win against Brentford and played well to earn a 1-1 draw at European champions Chelsea.

Team news

The Seagulls will hope skipper Lewis Dunk will be available after his knee injury and they will assess the fitness of Enock Mwepu who tweaked his hamstring last Saturday at West Brom.

Key midfielder Yves Bissouma is on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and will miss the crunch clash.

Vieira's Palace have also looked good at times this season and the Frenchman has changed their style of play following the departure of previous boss Roy Hodgson.

Palace will be without Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha who are away at the African Cup of Nations, but there could be further opportunities for Michael Olise, who impressed in the FA cup at Millwall last Saturday and Ebere Eze who is retuning to full fitness following a hamstring injury.

Last time

In the reverse fixture last December Albion striker Neal Maupay scored an excellent last gasp leveller to claim a 1-1 draw at after Wilfried Zaha had put the Eagles ahead from the spot.

What time is kick-off?

The match is an 8pm kick-off from the Amex Stadium

Is the match live on TV?

Yes. The match will be broadcast live by Sky Sports

Whistle blowers?

Referee: Jarred Gillett. Assistants: Adam Nunn, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Peter Bankes. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

Prediction