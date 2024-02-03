Sussex Police warned on Friday evening (February 2) that it would have an ‘increased presence’ in Brighton city centre on Saturday.

Video footage taken outside the city railway station – and in neighbouring roads – show a large number of police officers, dealing with rowdy fans before kick-off (15:00 BST). Police on horse back are also helping to escort fans to the station.

Multiple police vehicles are stationed outside the Amex Stadium, as fans arrive in their droves.

"This is to ensure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience,” a police statement read.

"We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.

"There will be some disruption to travel into the city, particularly near Brighton station.

"Residents and visitors making journeys are advised to allow extra travel time and to check updates with transport providers.”

