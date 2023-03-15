Roberto De Zerbi and Patrick Vieira have both made changes as they look for a vital Premier League win at the Amex this evening (Wednesday, March 15).

With European football next season in their sights, Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways after the 2-2 draw at Leeds on Saturday.

Brighton have made two key changes from that game – with Levi Colwill returning from injury to replace Adam Webster, whilst Danny Welbeck comes in for Evan Ferguson up front. Webster is fit enough for the bench, despite being taken off injured at Elland Road.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey missed that match and hasn’t recovered in time for this evening’s game.

The return of Levi Colwill is a huge boost for Brighton, as the 20-year-old defender – on loan from Chelsea – has been out of action since the league win over Liverpool on January 14. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace – who are without a win since December 31 – do not have a senior goalkeeper available this evening due to injuries to Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone.

That means 19-year-old academy graduate Joe Whitworth makes his debut in goal for the Eagles, who are just three points clear of the relegation zone. He is one of three Palace changes, with Cheick Doucoure returning from suspension to replace Luka Milivojevic in midfield, whilst Odsonne Edouard has been picked ahead of Jordan Ayew in attack.

Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Colwill, Dunk, Estupiñán, Groß, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sánchez, Webster, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Sambi Lokonga, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Édouard, Zaha

Subs: Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, J Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Richards, Ahamada, Goodman

