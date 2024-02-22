Brighton and Hove Albion will look to make it back to back Premier League wins as they welcome Sean Dyche’s Everton to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are seventh in the league standings and will be full of confidence after their 5-0 win at Sheffield United last Sunday.

“We need to have three or four wins in a row,” said head coach De Zerbi after the triumph in Sheffield. “I have seen the table. We are competing to find the same level as last season.”

The Seagulls do however have some injury concerns ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-off. Here’s a run down on the walking wounded for Brighton and Everton…

1 . Solly March - out The winger continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained at Man City last October Photo: OLI SCARFF

2 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The teenager is expected to miss out as he continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in training. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . James Milner - out The veteran midfielder has not featured since the 4-0 loss at Luton and is struggling with a thigh injury. Photo: GLYN KIRK