Brighton vs Everton early injury news as 8 out

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 08:07 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 08:21 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion will look to make it back to back Premier League wins as they welcome Sean Dyche’s Everton to the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are seventh in the league standings and will be full of confidence after their 5-0 win at Sheffield United last Sunday.

“We need to have three or four wins in a row,” said head coach De Zerbi after the triumph in Sheffield. “I have seen the table. We are competing to find the same level as last season.”

The Seagulls do however have some injury concerns ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-off. Here’s a run down on the walking wounded for Brighton and Everton…

The winger continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained at Man City last October

1. Solly March - out

The winger continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained at Man City last October

The teenager is expected to miss out as he continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in training.

2. Jack Hinshelwood - out

The teenager is expected to miss out as he continues to recover from a foot injury sustained in training.

The veteran midfielder has not featured since the 4-0 loss at Luton and is struggling with a thigh injury.

3. James Milner - out

The veteran midfielder has not featured since the 4-0 loss at Luton and is struggling with a thigh injury.

The Paraguay playmaker suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season. He is making good progress in training but Everton will likely be too soon.

4. Julio Enciso - out

The Paraguay playmaker suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season. He is making good progress in training but Everton will likely be too soon.

