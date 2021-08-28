Brighton vs Everton player ratings: Nightmare for Joel Veltman and Pascal Gross struggles with Demarai Gray

Lewis Dunk had a tough afternoon against a potent Everton attack

Demarai Gray slotted home to hand Everton a 1-0 lead, scything in on the inside left before drilling past Robert Sanchez.

The former Leicester winger ghosted through on goal all too easily from a Brighton perspective, but the Toffees were wholly unconcerned, especially after an industrious 40 minutes from both sides.

Brighton undid their bright start to the second half when replacement Joel Veltman felled Seamus Coleman for an Everton penalty.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin first fended off Richarlison’s fight to take the spot-kick, then composed himself and slotted home to put Everton 2-0 up.

The Seagulls could have few complaints about the penalty, with Veltman caught the wrong side of Coleman and fouling the Everton full-back.

Jakub Moder had started Brighton’s Premier League clash with Everton as Solly March missed out through injury.

Moder’s inclusion proved the sole change for Graham Potter’s men, who were seeking to extend their 100 per cent league start to three matches.

Here's how they rated

Sánchez - 6: The Spaniard could perhaps have done better for Everton's opener. He was always quick off his line to snuff out any threat from corners. Good diving save low to his left from Andros Townsend. Good save from Doucoure to keep score at 2-0.

Webster - 6: Earned applause from the crowd for a couple of crunching challenges early on but he wasn't able to stop Gray for his solo goal. He was moved to right back for the second half. We saw his trademark mazy runs on a couple of occasions.

Duffy - 6: Inches away from scoring his second goal in two weeks as he just failed to connect with a corner after a tremendous leap . That was one of few first half chances for the hosts. Looked mostly assured defensively and wasn't directly to blame for either goal.

Dunk - 6: Everton capitalised on his error for the opening goal. Didn't really do too much else wrong.

Moder - 5: Didn't look assured defensively and was moved into left midfield for the second half. We didn't see too much from his in an attacking sense, as he continued to struggle in his match up with Andros Townsend. Replaced with 20 minutes remaining by Taylor Richards

Groß - 5: Struggled to keep up with goal-scorer Gray at right wing-back. Provided an option on attacks from the right but he was a bit slow to get back when Gray was bearing down on goal. The German was moved into midfield by Graham Potter at half-time. Driven free-kick brilliantly kept out by Pickford shortly after the break.

Lallana - 6: Showed his technical ability with confident passing as Albion dominated possession in the first half. On the hole, he was solid but unspectacular in the middle of the park. Replaced by striker Danny Welbeck on the hour mark.

Bissouma - 7: A joy to watch as ever. Works hard on and off the ball. Got fans on their feet on more than one occasion with his range of passing and industrious midfield work. His cross-field pass didn't always come off but his efforts were still acknowledged by the supporters. However, an unusual error from the midfielder led to Dominic Calvert Lewin's first-half chance

Mac Allister - 5: Very quiet first half from Mac Allister, who was unable to repeat last week's heroics. He was replaced at half-time by Joel Veltman as Potter looked to add more control at wing-back.

Trossard - 6: The Belgium forward came to life in the second half. He nearly sparked a quickfire response after the break with his dangerous runs. He had more than one decent strike saved by Jordan Pickford.

Maupay - 5: He looked full of new-found confidence in the early stages as he fired a long-range effort narrowly over the bar. However, he was on the periphery for much of the afternoon after that. He linked up play well on a few occasions but barely had a sight of goal. Scuffed very late chance wide.

Subs

Veltman - 5: He has been mostly faultless for Albion since his arrival from the Netherlands but, after being introduced at left back for the second half, Veltman gave away a needless penalty. It was a clumsy challenge on Seamus Coleman. Calvert Lewin took full advantage from the spot and put the game beyond Brighton.

Welbeck - 5: Was good to see Welbeck back from injury but he didn't look fully match fit in his half hour cameo. Was brought on to change the game but Everton were the team that came closer to extending their lead.