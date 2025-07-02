Brighton vs Fulham tickets 2025: Here are updated details for the Premier League opener at the Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion kick off the 2025-26 Premier League season at home against Fulham on August 16, 2025, at the Amex Stadium

Brighton are set to return to pre-season training in the coming days as they prepare for the Premier League kick-off against Fulham.

The Seagulls finished eighth last term in what proved to be an injury hit and inconsistent campaign in Fabian Hurzeler’s first season in charge.

Chairman and owner Tony Bloom recently stated that he expects Brighton to be better this season as Hurzeler and many new players learn from the experiences of last season.

The Seagulls have also secured four key signings so far, as Charalampos Kostoulas, an 18-year-old Greek striker from Olympiakos, joined for £31.4m – Brighton’s second-most expensive signing.

Tommy Watson, a 19-year-old winger from Sunderland, was signed for £10m after scoring a playoff winner.

Diego Coppola, a 21-year-old Italian centre-back from Hellas Verona, arrived for £9m and Olivier Boscagli, a 27-year-old French defender, joined on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven, adding experience to the backline.

Fulham however will likely be tricky opponents under Marco Silva as Albion look to get off to a fast start.

How to get Brighton vs Fulham tickets

Tickets for the opening game of the new Premier League season against Fulham go on sale from Thursday 3 July.

Albion face the Cottagers at the Amex on Saturday 16 August, kick-off 3pm.

On sale dates: All MyAlbion+ members*: Thu 03 Jul, Guest tickets (one guest per eligible fan number): Thu 10 Jul, Purchase history: Tue 15 Jul.

The Albion club website also stated: “14 days from the date of purchasing membership required before you may purchase tickets for this game.”

Tickets for Brighton vs Southampton friendly

Tickets for Brighton’s pre-season friendly against Southampton at St Mary's go on sale from Wednesday 2 July.

You can buy your ticket from the Albion website for the game, which takes place on Saturday 2 August.

On sale dates: All STHs/1901 Club Members: Wed 2 Jul, MyAlbion+ Members: Thu 3 Jul, General sale: Fri 4 Jul

Pricing: Adult (26-65): £15, Ages 18-25: £5, Senior (66+): £5, Under 18: £5, Child (Under 14): £5.