Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign this Saturday as they welcome newly-promoted Ipswich Town to the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s impressive Seagulls have seven points from their first three Premier League matches thanks to wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have had a tough start to life in the top flight with defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City but they opened their account just before the break with a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Portman Road.

Former Brighton defender Mark Lawrenson, speaking to Paddy Power, said: “Europe is achievable for Brighton this season with the quality of players they’ve got. They just need to not fall off and go through a spell of four or five games without winning a game. They’ve got a good manager who has started well.

“Saying that, Everton could’ve been 2-0 up against them in 20 minutes, and Manchester United should’ve beaten them. Against Arsenal, they got a bit lucky with the red card for Declan Rice. They’ve had their luck so far, but we’ll see after they’ve played a dozen games.”

Here’s the early injury news for Brighton vs Ipswich on September 14 at the Amex Stadium:

1 . Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has had an impressive start to life in the Premier League Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Solly March - out The Albion winger continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury sustained last season at Man City. October is a potential return date Photo: OLI SCARFF

3 . Brajan Gruda - out The £25m summer signing from Mainz is expected to miss this one as he gets up to speed following his unspecified injury Photo: Alex Grimm