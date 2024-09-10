Brighton vs Ipswich Town early injury news as 9 out and 7 doubts

All the latest team news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign this Saturday as they welcome newly-promoted Ipswich Town to the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s impressive Seagulls have seven points from their first three Premier League matches thanks to wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich have had a tough start to life in the top flight with defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City but they opened their account just before the break with a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Portman Road.

Former Brighton defender Mark Lawrenson, speaking to Paddy Power, said: “Europe is achievable for Brighton this season with the quality of players they’ve got. They just need to not fall off and go through a spell of four or five games without winning a game. They’ve got a good manager who has started well.

“Saying that, Everton could’ve been 2-0 up against them in 20 minutes, and Manchester United should’ve beaten them. Against Arsenal, they got a bit lucky with the red card for Declan Rice. They’ve had their luck so far, but we’ll see after they’ve played a dozen games.”

Here’s the early injury news for Brighton vs Ipswich on September 14 at the Amex Stadium:

The Albion winger continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury sustained last season at Man City. October is a potential return date

The £25m summer signing from Mainz is expected to miss this one as he gets up to speed following his unspecified injury

The Turkey international sustained an injury in training after his £25m arrival from Fenerbache. The left back is expected to miss this one against Ipswich

