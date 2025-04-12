Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has started just one recognised centre back for Brighton’s must-win Premier League match against Leicester City.

Albion are without key defender Jan Paul van Hecke for this Saturday’s clash against relegation-bound Leicester at the Amex Stadium. The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back Premier League defeats against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Three points are vital if they are to keep alive their fading Champions League qualification hopes, with seven games remaining.

Van Hecke has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this term with 28 starts from 29 appearances so far.

Fabian Hurzeler has seemingly opted to play midfielder Carlos Baleba alongside Lewis Dunk – with Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood as full-backs. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Netherlands international will however be unavailable to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes this weekend after his his dismissal in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Van Hecke was booked in the first half at Selhurst Park and then received a second yellow – with a subsequent red card – after his late challenge on Palace’s Daichi Kamada deep in injury time. Palace’s Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were also sent-off during a feisty clash at Selhurst Park.

It was presumed that Eiran Cashin would get his first Premier League start but the 23-year-old is on the bench.

Hurzeler has seemingly opted to play midfielder Carlos Baleba alongside Lewis Dunk – with Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood as full-backs.

Cashin made a £9m January switch from Derby County and had a tricky first appearance for Brighton as a second half substitute in the 3-0 loss to Villa.

The centre-back experienced a baptism of fire, adding: "You make a small mistake and I got punished tonight but it’s a learning curve and I enjoyed it.”

"It's not easy to come into the game as a sub, especially as a centre-back,” Hurzeler said.

“Then of course, he looked a bit unlucky in a personal duel, but overall he made a good impression and it's about us helping him.

“One of the values of this club is to always support the players and we will support Cashin. We will give him the environment where he can improve.

"We'll give him the time where he can adapt and we will give him also the support he needs. That's what we will do with all of our players. And that's what we will do with Cashin as well.”

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupiñán, Lewis Dunk (c), Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Matt O'Riley, Simon Adingra, João Pedro, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck

Substitutes: Eiran Cashin, Brajan Gruda, Diego Gómez, Harry Howell, Solly March, Carl Rushworth, Mats Wieffer, Freddie Simmonds, Charlie Tasker