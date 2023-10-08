Brighton vs Liverpool: Summer signings given first Premier League starts as key man missing from squad
The summer signings are two of six changes Roberto De Zerbi has made to the team which drew 2-2 at Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Baleba, a 19-year-old midfielder signed from Lille, replaces Mahmoud Dahoud in the starting line-up. Igor replaces Jan Paul van Hecke.
Also to be dropped to the bench is Jason Steele, Ansu Fati and Danny Welbeck. Tariq Lamptey, who impressed against Marseille, is not in the squad due to injury.
Bart Verbruggen is back in goal, whilst Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson all start.
Former Brighton hero Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Amex for the first time since his summer move to Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the side that started the hugely controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham. Harvey Elliott starts for the first time this season, while Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also back in the team.
Curtis Jones misses out after being sent off against Spurs, whilst Cody Gakpo has a knee injury. Joe Gomez is on the bench. Diogo Jota is suspended after his red card last time out.
Brighton have an excellent record against Liverpool in recent seasons. The south-coast club have lost only one of the last seven meetings between the two clubs and beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season, 3-0 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the FA Cup.
But De Zerbi has a number of injury concerns and has looked to manage the fitness of his players as he deals with Europa League and Premier League football.
Ecuador full-back Estupinan is expected to be out for a month after being injured in Brighton’s 6-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.
Lamptey failed a late fitness test after playing the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 Europa League draw at Marseille, while former Red James Milner is also misses out.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross, March, Baleba, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson.
Substitutes: Webster, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Steele, van Hecke, Fati, Hinshelwood.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Substitutes: Gomez, Endo, Konate, Adrian, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Chambers, Doak, Quansah.