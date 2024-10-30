Brighton vs Liverpool: Teenager returns to squad but Fabian Hurzeler has problematic absentees for Carabao Cup clash
Hinshelwood has been an ever-present for the Seagulls this term – and his versatility has been key – but he was missing from the matchday squad against Wolves on Saturday (October 26).
The academy graduate does missed his first Premier League game of the season due to a ‘minor issue’ and was left out as a ‘precaution’.
He is fit enough for the bench against Liverpool this evening (19:30 KO).
However, Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh are notable absentees. Georginio Rutter is also cup tied – having appeared in the competition for Leeds United.
Skipper Lewis Dunk was warming up for his 250th Premier League appearance against Wolves when he felt a problem with his calf.
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told reporters: “Lewis has a small muscle issue, not that big and I think he is a great healer.
“We have to go day by day and for sure we can’t take any risks with him but he is keen on coming back as soon as possible.”
Minteh, meanwhile, is still recovering from an injury he picked up while on international with Gambia.
Hurzeler said: "Minteh is hopefully close. We have to go day by day.”
The Albion boss has made eight changes to his team, with Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mats Wieffer, Jakub Moder, Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Brajan Gruda (first start) and Evan Ferguson all in the first XI.
Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck are all on the bench. Georginio Rutter misses out due to the Carabao Cup rules.
Ed Turns is also among the substitutes, alongside Hinshelwood.
Brighton: Steele, Kadigolu, Igor, van Hecke, Lamptey, Wieffer, Moder, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Ferguson
Subs: Ayari, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Mitoma, Baleba, Welbeck, Turns, Veltman, Verbruggen