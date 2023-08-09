Brighton vs Luton Town team news: Two key men ruled out and one major midfield doubt for opener

Brighton and Hove Albion will open their Premier League campaign against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium this Saturday – 3pm.

Luton will be a surprise package this season, having secured promotion last term via the play-offs. Roberto De Zerbi's team, who finished sixth last season in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League, will be expecting an intense battle from Rob Edwards' men who will be fired-up on their top flight return.

Brighton have had a busy summer transfer window as World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister left for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m and speculation continues to surround their star midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international has stated his desire to leave, with Chelsea the favourites to land the 21-year-old. So far the Blues have bid £80m but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classy defender Levi Colwill moved back to Chelsea after his season loan expired and out-of-favour goalkeeper Rob Sanchez also went to Stamford Bridge for a fee of £25m.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing his team to face Luton Town this Saturday

The Brighton squad though is shaping up nicely for the opener against Luton Town. Left-sided defender Igor Julio was brought in from Fiorentina for £15m and Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen signed for £16m from Anderlecht.

The free transfer arrivals of James Milner and Mo Dahoud boosted the midfield and £30m record signing from Watford Joao Pedro has looked razor sharp in pre-season.

The two players expected to be ruled out this Saturday are Jakub Moder and Tariq Lamptey. Midfielder Moder, 25, has not played for more than a year after a serious ACL injury and has not featured at all in pre-season.

Meanwhile, defender Lamptey continues his recovery from a knee injury and has just recently started training with the first team group. The Luton Town match will likely be too soon for both.