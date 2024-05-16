Not for the first team this season Roberto De Zerbi will have numerous injury concerns as they welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium this Sunday for their final Premier League match of the season. Albion’s 2-1 home loss to Chelsea on Wednesday sees them 10th in the Premier League table as they remain on track for a top-half finish. Tenth is as high as they can go as ninth-placed West Ham are four points ahead but the Seagulls could potentially drop to 13th if they lose to Man United and Bournemouth pick-up a point at Chelsea and Crystal Palace and Wolves win against Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively. Here’s the early injury news for Brighton and Man United ahead of the final day showdown.