Brighton vs Man United early injury news as 16 out

By Derren Howard
Published 16th May 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 16:55 BST
Not for the first team this season Roberto De Zerbi will have numerous injury concerns as they welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium this Sunday for their final Premier League match of the season. Albion’s 2-1 home loss to Chelsea on Wednesday sees them 10th in the Premier League table as they remain on track for a top-half finish. Tenth is as high as they can go as ninth-placed West Ham are four points ahead but the Seagulls could potentially drop to 13th if they lose to Man United and Bournemouth pick-up a point at Chelsea and Crystal Palace and Wolves win against Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively. Here’s the early injury news for Brighton and Man United ahead of the final day showdown.

Continues his long recovery from a serious knee injury sustained last year at Man City

1. Solly March - out

Continues his long recovery from a serious knee injury sustained last year at Man City Photo: OLI SCARFF

The Ecuador left back injured his ankle at Burnley and is recovering from his operation

2. Pervis Estupinan - out

The Ecuador left back injured his ankle at Burnley and is recovering from his operation Photo: Lewis Storey

The former Liverpool man injured his thigh in the loss at Luton and has not been seen since

3. James Milner - out

The former Liverpool man injured his thigh in the loss at Luton and has not been seen since Photo: Mike Hewitt

The teenage striker continues his recovery from a foot and ankle issue

4. Evan Ferguson - out

The teenage striker continues his recovery from a foot and ankle issue Photo: Mike Hewitt

