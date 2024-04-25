Brighton vs Manchester City: Main railway line blocked after 'fault on a train'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported a fault on a train at Falmer station.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Currently, the line from Brighton to Falmer and on, is blocked.
"Trains that run to Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore from Brighton are at a stand and delays are building.
“Please allow extra time to complete your journey and check before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk.
"Are you heading to Brighton v Manchester City? We apologise for the delay to your journey. We are working to get you to the game as quickly and safely as possible. Please listen to on-board announcements. We hope to get you on the move soon.”
Southern reported at 8.30pm that the faulty train ‘has now moved’ and the line is ‘open again’, adding: “Trains are back on the move but delays of around 20 mins are affecting trains running through the area currently.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.