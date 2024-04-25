Brighton vs Manchester City: Main railway line blocked after 'fault on a train'

Football fans travelling to the Amex Stadium to watch Brighton face Manchester City have faced rail delays this evening (Thursday, April 25).
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 20:37 BST
Southern Rail reported a fault on a train at Falmer station.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Currently, the line from Brighton to Falmer and on, is blocked.

"Trains that run to Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore from Brighton are at a stand and delays are building.

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey and check before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk.

"Are you heading to Brighton v Manchester City? We apologise for the delay to your journey. We are working to get you to the game as quickly and safely as possible. Please listen to on-board announcements. We hope to get you on the move soon.”

Southern reported at 8.30pm that the faulty train ‘has now moved’ and the line is ‘open again’, adding: “Trains are back on the move but delays of around 20 mins are affecting trains running through the area currently.”

