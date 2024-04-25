Brighton vs Manchester City: Main railway line blocked after 'fault on a train'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail reported a fault on a train at Falmer station.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Currently, the line from Brighton to Falmer and on, is blocked.

"Trains that run to Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne, Hastings and Ore from Brighton are at a stand and delays are building.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey and check before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk.

"Are you heading to Brighton v Manchester City? We apologise for the delay to your journey. We are working to get you to the game as quickly and safely as possible. Please listen to on-board announcements. We hope to get you on the move soon.”