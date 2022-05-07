Brighton vs Manchester United: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, team news, referee

Brighton will hope to keep Manchester striker Ronaldo quiet in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium tonight

Albion will continue their quest for a top 10 finish against a dangerous but inconsistent Manchester United.

Graham Potter’s Brighton are ninth after an impressive April saw them pick-up 11 points out of a possible 18.

Albion’s away form has been impressive this season but at the Amex Stadium they have recorded just three wins from 17.

United finished runners-up in last year’s Premier League and Europa League and the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho only fuelled optimism around Old Trafford.

But Ralf Rangnick has failed to get consistent tune out of the squad and they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

They did however enjoy victory last time out with Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo and Raphael Varane sealing a 3-0 victory against Brentford in their final home match of the season at Old Trafford.

Teams news

Enock Mwepu has been ruled out for the season with a groin problem and midfielder Jakub Moder remains a long-term absentee with a serious ACL problem.

United’s Jadon Sancho is out (tonsillitis) and Luke Shaw misses out with a calf issue. Paul Pogba is out and Harry Maguire continues to struggle with his knee.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium will be at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

Is it live on TV?

Yes. Brighton v Manchester United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Darren Cann, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: John Brooks. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk said:

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we want to keep it going right up until the last game – a top-ten finish is definitely something to aim for.

“We’ve got some tough games left but there are nine points to play for and we're looking for nine points.