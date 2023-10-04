Brighton vs Marseille team news: three players ruled out and six more doubtful - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion face their first ever away Europa League clash as the taking on Olympique de Marseille tomorrow night at the Stade Vélodrome.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues to contend with as he prepares his men to take on Gennaro Gattuso’s Marseille team.

Brighton arrive to the south of France having suffered a painful 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa and will look to hit back in style against Marseille, who are 12th in Ligue 1.

De Zerbi has been managing his squad carefully this season as he attempts to juggle the demands of the Premier League and their first ever foray into continental competition. The Italian has rotated his squad in an attempt to keep his key men fresh but fitness questions marks remain on a number of key players.

Here’s a run down on who is struggling for Brighton and Marseille and who has been ruled out of the Europa League Group B showdown...

1 . Julio Enciso - out The Paraguay playmaker is expected to miss another three months with a knee injury sustained during the Wolves match Photo: Clive Mason

2 . Jakub Moder - out Has not featured for more than a year with an ACL injury. The Poland international is back in full training and will hope to be back later this month Photo: Warren Little

3 . Pascal Gross - doubt Has not featured since AEK Athens with a muscular issue but the experienced German is hoping to be back for this one Photo: Alex Pantling