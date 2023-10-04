Brighton vs Marseille team news: three players ruled out and six more doubtful - gallery
Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury issues to contend with as he prepares his men to take on Gennaro Gattuso’s Marseille team.
Brighton arrive to the south of France having suffered a painful 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa and will look to hit back in style against Marseille, who are 12th in Ligue 1.
De Zerbi has been managing his squad carefully this season as he attempts to juggle the demands of the Premier League and their first ever foray into continental competition. The Italian has rotated his squad in an attempt to keep his key men fresh but fitness questions marks remain on a number of key players.
Here’s a run down on who is struggling for Brighton and Marseille and who has been ruled out of the Europa League Group B showdown...