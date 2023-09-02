Brighton’s newest recruits Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba will have to wait for their Albion debut after not making the matchday squad against Newcastle this evening (Saturday, September 2).

Looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat against West Ham, Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the team.

Summer signing Joao Pedro has replaced Danny Welbeck, who is missing from the squad entirely due to a muscle injury. Joel Veltman comes in for James Milner, whilst Jan Paul van Hecke steps in for the benched Adam Webster.

Although they are not in the squad Fati, 20 – a stunning loan signing from Barcelona – and Baleba, 19 – a £23m midfield addition from Lille – will be introduced to the Albion crowd at 5.15pm, 15 minutes before kick-off.

Eddie Howe has been forced to make one change to the Newcastle United side who suffered a 2-1 defeat against ten-men Liverpool last time out.

Matt Targett replaces the injured Sven Botman, with former Albion man Dan Burn moving into centre-back.

Joelinton has recovered from a knock to start and new signing Lewis Hall is on the bench.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Ferguson, Mitoma, Pedro.

Spain's forward Ansu Fati has signed on loan for Brighton from Barcelona (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Subs: Igor, Dahoud, Milner, Lallana, Steele, Adingra, Lamptey, Webster, Buonanotte.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.