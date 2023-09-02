Teenage superstar Evan Ferguson grabbed his first career hat-trick as Brighton comfortably beat Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Irishman, 18, seems to have every attribute needed to be one of the Premier League’s great strikers – and they were clear for all to see in a dominant Albion performance.

Newcastle squandered two golden opportunities to take the lead in the opening five minutes but Albion recovered well and started creating chances of their own in an entertaining encounter.

With the game on a knife-edge, Ferguson gave Brighton the lead after 27 minutes with a poacher’s finish after Billy Gilmour’s powerful strike was fumbled by Nick Pope.

It was a deserved goal for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who looked dangerous whenever they came forward.

Newcastle barely troubled Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal and it was Albion who looked more likely to double their lead.

They did just that when that man Ferguson found the bottom corner from distance with a superb strike. The teenager then bagged his first career hat-trick just minutes later via a heavy deflection.

He was taken off to a standing ovation, as Albion made multiple changes to see out the game.

There was a slight blemish to the score-line when Callum Wilson scored a fine goal in injury-time but the Albion fans wouldn’t mind too much after a fantastic display.

1 . Evan Ferguson celebrates with Kaoru Mitoma after scoring his hat-trick against Newcastle Teenage superstar Evan Ferguson grabbed his first career hat-trick as Brighton comfortably beat Newcastle in the Premier League. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

2 . Bart Verbruggen - 7 Will be disappointed not to come away with a clean sheet after barely being troubled all afternoon. He would have done well to stop Callum Wilson's finish in injury-time. The young goalkeeper otherwise didn't put a foot wrong, repaying his manager's faith Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League

3 . Joel Veltman - 8 Such an important player in this team. Went about his business quietly but his presence helped Albion to dominate all over the pitch. Kept the in-form Anthony Gordon quiet Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images