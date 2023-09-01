Brighton vs Newcastle team news: Ansu Fati selection decision confirmed by Roberto De Zerbi

BREAKING
Brighton have signed forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona ahead of their Premier League match against Newcastle
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has made his decision on Ansu Fati ahead of Newcastle

The 20-year-old Spain international made 36 LaLiga appearances last season for Barcelona as they went on to win the title.

“This is a great deal for all of us,” Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said on the Premier League club’s website. “I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Fati came through the Barcelona academy, making his senior debut in August 2019 and later became the club’s youngest goalscorer in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

His signing is quite a coup for the Seagulls as they prepare to face Newcastle United in the Premier League tomorrow. De Zerbi however said his star arrival is not yet up to speed, while Danny Welbeck is out with a small injury.

"I think no [Fati won't be involved], he hasn’t worked in the last four or five days. Danny Welbeck can’t play, it’s a muscular injury, but the situation isn’t so bad. We are in good condition."

Related topics:Premier LeagueNewcastleBarcelonaBrightonSpainChampions League