Brighton vs Nottingham Forest preview

Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring his first goal for the Albion against Wolves in the Carabao Cup (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Brighton and Hove Albion face an unbeaten Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash today (Sunday, September 22).

Brighton will be looking to continue their fine run of form so far in the season. They currently sit in seventh position with eight points at the time of writing, and are unbeaten.

Albion’s previous Premier League match was a 0-0 draw out against newly-promoted Ipswich.

However, Brighton also played in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, September 18 against Wolves. Whilst Albion dominated the first half, they made life difficult for themselves, with the score ending in a narrow 3-2 victory for Hurzeler’s men.

Nottingham Forest have had a fine start to their season too, winning three and drawing two Premier League games. Only Manchester City, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Brighton are still unbeaten in their top-flight campaign so far.

The Seagulls will have to be wary, with Forest also having more direct attacks than any other side in the league as well.

It all kicks off at the Amex Stadium at 2 pm today.