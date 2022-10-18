Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard will hope to add to his Premier League goal tally against Nottingham Forest tonight

De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter last month and has started life at Brighton with a 3-3 draw at Liverpool, followed by a 1-0 loss at home to Tottenham and then an away 2-0 defeat at Brentford last Friday.

The Italian will be determined to gain three points against Forest as the next two games are against Man City and then Graham Potter’s in-form Chelsea.

Here we take a look at the key talking points around the midweek programme and thanks to the supercomputer at Fivethirtyeight, we can reveal their predictions.

Supercomputer predictions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Home win 67%, Away win 13% Draw 20%

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Home win 45%, Away win 26% Draw 28%

Liverpool vs West Ham: Home win 72%, Away win 11% Draw 17%

Newcastle vs Everton: Home win 57%, Away win 19% Draw 24%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth vs Southampton: Home win 36%, Away win 37% Draw 24%

Brentford vs Chelsea: Home win 22%, Away win 55% Draw 23%

Man United vs Tottenham: Home win 38%, Away win 39% Draw 24%

Fulham vs Aston Villa: Home win 31%, Away win 43% Draw 26%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester vs Leeds United: Home win 48%, Away win 28% Draw 24%

The key Premier League talking points

Harry styles it out

Erling Haaland’s stunning start to life at Manchester City has rather masked Harry Kane’s exploits at Tottenham. The England captain will head into Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United having scored five times in his last five league games to take his tally for the campaign to nine. His 16 Premier League appearances against United to date have yielded only five goals, but the last four have come at Old Trafford, including a double in that 6-1 win a couple of seasons ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do one Ron

When Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer, the club invested in the enduring quality of a man whose inestimable powers belied his age, and the 31 goals he scored for club and country last season provided ample justification. However, the 37-year-old has played a peripheral role under new boss Erik ten Hag this time around and his frustration as he was substituted after making just his second league start against Newcastle on Sunday was clear. Will he get another chance against Spurs?

Howe’s case for defence

Much has been made on Newcastle’s high tempo and attacking prowess this season, but the foundation provided by Eddie Howe’s defence has been equally impressive. As they prepare to host Everton on Wednesday evening, a Magpies rearguard strengthened by the acquisition of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn at a total cost of around £70million since the club’s new owners took charge, has conceded only nine goals in 10 outings since the start of the campaign, the fewest in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry pickers