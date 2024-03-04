Brighton vs Roma early Europa League injury news as 6 out and 4 doubts

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury concerns ahead of their Europa League round of 16 first leg clash with Roma this Thursday.

Roberto De Zerbi has been forced to make numerous changes to his starting XI this term as the Italian balances injuries, fatigue and an increased fixture schedule.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Fulham was far from the ideal preparation ahead of one of the most important matches in Brighton’s recent history.

"We have to remember who we are and from where we started,” said De Zerbi after the loss at Craven Cottage. “Brighton is not a Roma. Not a Liverpool or West Ham." The Italian added: “I know very well the level of my players. They will react in the best way on Thursday.

Here’s a list of Albion’s walking wounded ahead of the European clash at the Stadio Olimpico...

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager has a number of injury issues this term

2 . Solly March - out The Albion winger is out for the season having sustained a serious knee injury at Man City last October. Photo: Nathan Stirk

3 . Kaoru Mitoma - out The Japan international is out for the season with a lower back injury from last month Photo: David Rogers