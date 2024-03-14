Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Albion have a huge mountain to climb at the Amex Stadium.

Off the pitch, the police are working hard to ensure that no trouble ensues. Dozens of officers – including some on horseback – have been pictured in the city, outside pubs and at the railway station.

Brighton and Hove Albion requested ‘immediate action’ from the authorities after items were thrown at their supporters by Roma fans at the Stadio Olimpico last week. The round-of-16 match was marred after two Brighton fans were stabbed in the centre of Rome last Wednesday night.

Ahead of the second leg, a police spokesperson said: “There will be an increased police presence in Brighton ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s football fixture against AS Roma.

"Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football.

“We also work alongside AS Roma, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assesses the appropriate policing response to support the club.

“This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Security within the ground remains the responsibility of the club, supported by us.”

1 . Police in Brighton ahead of Europa league match Sussex Police officers are out in force ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Europa League match against Roma this evening (Thursday, March 14) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Police in Brighton ahead of Europa league match Sussex Police officers are out in force ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Europa League match against Roma this evening (Thursday, March 14) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Police in Brighton ahead of Europa league match Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, Albion have a huge mountain to climb at the Amex Stadium. Photo: Eddie Mitchell